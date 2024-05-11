Hasina announces no more roads will be built by filling up the wetlands

She says considering the environmental and climatic realities of Bangladesh, there is no alternative to canals for the drainage of water from roads

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared that no more roads will be constructed by filling up the land in the Haor or backswamp areas in a move designed to maintain the flow of water.

She said she has told officials that the flow of water should continue uninterrupted.

“Many roads break during the floods, and where they do break, we don't allow them to be filled up. Instead, we have built bridges or culverts there. If floods occur again, the roads will break again, and we must plan while keeping these issues in mind,” she said.

She discussed the development of the Haor area while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 61st convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) on Saturday.

On Oct 8, 2020, a 29.73-kilometre-long road from Itna to Mithamain through Ashtagram in Kishoreganj district in the Haor area was opened. Now, amidst the vast waters of the Haor, this road has become an attractive tourist destination.

The road has also facilitated easier movement for the people of the Haor area during the dry season. However, this road has created obstacles to water flow during the monsoon, raising concerns about the environment and biodiversity.

At the event, Hasina said, "Many ask why road construction costs less in other countries of the world, but more in Bangladesh. Those who say this, I think, have no idea about the soil of Bangladesh.

"Our soil is soft, what is known as silty soil. To build something durable, we first need to prepare the soil properly. If the soil is properly prepared, then it becomes durable,” Hasina explained.

ELEVATED ROADS OVER CANALS

Emphasising the need to develop without destroying water bodies, the premier said: "I have seen a beautiful large pond, and you come with plans to build a building inside it. Since I have come, I have cancelled several such plans. Many ponds were extinct in Dhaka city even before I took office. Where will all that water go?

"She believes that given the environmental and climatic realities of Bangladesh, there is no alternative to canals for road water drainage."

There was a pond on Panthapath, which would fill with water during the entire rainy season. There was a canal there. Because of the box culvert, rainwater would accumulate.“

"We had to make separate arrangements for drainage. Our country needs open canals. If necessary, we will build elevated roads there. Canals below, roads above."

The prime minister noted that power production has increased, saying: "You know what the situation was in the country in 1996. There was a dire shortage of electricity. We could only provide 1,300 megawatts of power. We improved it to 4,600 megawatts.“

"When I came into power the second time, what was it? It had reduced from that 4,600. From there, we started and today we can produce 28,000 megawatts."

"Our target is to produce up to 60,000 megawatts of electricity by 2041. In that case, our engineers need to research."

Addressing the engineers, Hasina said, "We need to think about how we can innovate in energy, how we can keep our development work affordable, how we can improve our communication systems, and plan projects based on that thought."

Md Abdus Sabur presided over the event, where IEB General Secretary SM Manjurul Haque Manju also spoke.

The main theme of this year's convention is 'Engineering and Technology for a Smart Bangladesh'. The highlight of the convention is the national seminar titled 'The Engineers for Transforming Technology Driven Smart Bangladesh'.