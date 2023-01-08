    বাংলা

    Fog shrouds Dhaka, forcing 7 flights to land in Kolkata, one in Yangon

    Dense fog and severe cold weather have been disrupting flight operations in Dhaka for the last few days

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2023, 08:48 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2023, 08:48 AM

    Dense fog has been blanketing Dhaka for the past few days, disrupting flight service at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

    On Sunday, flight operations were halted at the airport due to thick fog, forcing eight Dhaka-bound flights to land elsewhere. Seven other flights were delayed.

    At least seven of those Dhaka-bound flights landed in Kolkata, while one landed in Yangon, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport.

    Flights operated by Salam Air, Kuwait Air, Air Arabia, Jazeera Airlines, Gulf Air, Malindo and Bangladesh Biman landed in Kolkata after hovering for some time over Dhaka. One Air Asia flight landed in Yangon.

    Flights from Oman Air, Biman Bangladesh, Qatar Airways, Emirates Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Himalaya Airlines and Fly Dubai were delayed.

    Airport officials said flights were diverted to other airports to minimise risk as dense fog over the last few days have lowered the visibility in Dhaka. The disruption of flight service is causing difficulties for air travellers.

