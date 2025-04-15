Driver, assistant die as truck crashes into tree in Faridpur

The helper died on the spot while the driver passed away in the hospital, police said

A truck driver and his assistant have died after their vehicle veered out of control and slammed into a tree in Faridpur's Madhukhali Upazila.

The accident occurred at Ghopghat on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway on Tuesday, said Traffic Sub-Inspector Anwar Hossain. The victims were identified as truck driver Md Idris from Jashore's Habaspur village and his assistant Faisal Khan from Madhyapul village.

TSI Anwar said the driver of the Dhaka-bound truck, loaded with watermelons, lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a roadside tree with great force. The truck became wedged against the tree, with both the driver and his helper trapped inside.

"Firefighters from the Madhukhali and Magura Fire Service arrived at the scene and rescued the driver and helper after two hours. The helper was already dead while the injured driver died after he was taken to the Madhukhali Upazila Health Complex.”

The accident brought traffic on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway to a halt for almost an hour, he said. The situation returned to normal after the rescue operation ended.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after the legal process is complete, TSI Anwar Hossain said.