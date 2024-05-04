3 die as truck crashes into autorickshaw in Noakhali

The accident occurred on the Chowmuhani-Lakshmipur road in Begumganj, according to the Fire Service

Three people have died after a truck crashed into an autorickshaw in Noakhali’s Begumganj.

A Fire Service team recovered the bodies from a canal in the Upazila’s Chandraganj Purba Bazar area around 11am on Saturday, said Ruhul Amin, chief of the Chandraganj Highway Police Station.

The dead were identified as Lakshmipur residents Rahmat Ullah, 60, Alauddin, 45, and Fazlul Karim, 45.

It is believed the accident occurred at some point on Friday night or Saturday morning, OC Ruhul said, citing locals. The two vehicles fell into the canal to the north of the market after the accident.

“Locals saw the truck and autorickshaw lying in the ditch this morning. They went into the canal, found two dead bodies in the autorickhaw, and informed the police. Police from the Begumganj Police Station and Chandraganj Highway Police Station went to the scene.”

The Begumganj Fire Service was informed and they recovered the three bodies from the scene, the OC said.

Attempts are being made to recover the two vehicles from the canal and the bodies are being processed before being handed over to the families, Ruhul said.