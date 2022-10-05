Bangladesh charges 24 people with human trafficking after refugee boat disaster

Authorities have brought charges of human trafficking against 24 people, including some from the Rohingya community, over attempting to illegally ferry refugees to Malaysia on a trawler that ended up at the bottom of the Bay of Bengal.

SI Husne Mubarak of Baharchhara Investigation Centre filed the case with Teknaf police as plaintiff on Wednesday.

Md Shahid Ullah from Sabrang Union’s Katabania area in Teknaf is the prime suspect in the case.