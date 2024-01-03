    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi expatriate woman, teenage daughter killed in crash on way from UAE to Saudi Arabia

    They were travelling from the UAE to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

    Jahangir Kabir Bappi from Abu Dhabibdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 06:21 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 06:21 PM

    A Bangladeshi expatriate woman and her teenage daughter have been killed in a car crash on a family trip to Saudi Arabia from the United Arab Emirates for Umrah.

    The accident took place on the highway about 300 kilometres from Riyadh on Sunday, according to Mehedi Hasan, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah.

    The deceased are Noor Jahan, 47, and her daughter Amirah Jahan, 13, natives of Chattogram’s Noapara area.

    Thirteen members of the families of two expat businessmen, Mohammad Nurul Alam and Abu Taher, were en route to Saudi Arabia in two cars.

    The driver of one of the vehicles carrying them lost control after a tyre burst, and the car flipped.

    Nurul Alam was among five others injured in the accident. They were undergoing treatment in Riyadh.

    The bodies will be returned to the relatives of the deceased after formalities.

    Amirah Jahan was a seventh grader in the Islamia School and College in Abu Dhabi. The family has been living in Abu Dhabi for the last 15 years.

