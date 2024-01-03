Bangladeshi expatriate woman, teenage daughter killed in crash on way from UAE to Saudi Arabia

A Bangladeshi expatriate woman and her teenage daughter have been killed in a car crash on a family trip to Saudi Arabia from the United Arab Emirates for Umrah.

The accident took place on the highway about 300 kilometres from Riyadh on Sunday, according to Mehedi Hasan, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah.

The deceased are Noor Jahan, 47, and her daughter Amirah Jahan, 13, natives of Chattogram’s Noapara area.

Thirteen members of the families of two expat businessmen, Mohammad Nurul Alam and Abu Taher, were en route to Saudi Arabia in two cars.