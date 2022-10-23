Three dead after launch collides with bridge in Shariatpur

Three people have died after a launch slammed into a bridge in Shariatpur's Gosairhat Upazila. A water tank on the roof of the vessel was knocked over during the collision and it landed on top of the passengers, crushing them to death.

Four others were injured in the incident which occurred on the river Jayanti in Kuchaipatti around 4 am on Sunday, according to Md Aslam Sikder, chief of Gosairhat Police Station.

The dead passengers have been identified as Sagar Ali, 23, Shakil Ahmed, 25, and Tanzil, 23.