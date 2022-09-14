Student's murder sparks protests, arson in Mymensingh

A student has been stabbed to death in Mymensingh’s Gauripur Upazila, triggering outrage among locals.

People angered by the incident set fire to some shops at Janata Bazar on Tuesday.

They also attacked the Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel seeking to douse the flames, according to Inspector Moniruzzaman Majumdar of Gauripur Police Station.

The student, Zahirul Islam Mithu, 24, was a native of Bokainagar Union's Charpara village. He was taking an undergraduate course at Gauripur Government College.