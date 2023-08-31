    বাংলা

    Bus goes up in flames in Agargaon

    The vehicle's engine caught fire but no casualties were reported

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 August 2023, 05:04 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2023, 05:04 AM

    A fire has burnt down an air-conditioned bus at the Agargaon crossing in Dhaka.

    The staff bus belonging to Palmal Group caught fire around 7:30 am on Thursday, according to Fire Service Duty Officer Khalid Bin Rashid. "A single firefighting unit went to the scene and doused the flames."

    No casualties were reported in the incident.

    Bus driver Delwar Hossain said he saw smoke billowing out of the engine compartment after stopping at the Agargaon traffic signal. Delwar subsequently discovered the flames in the engine box and quickly got off the bus, he said.

    Only the driver and his aide were on the bus at the time. The Tata Ultra air-conditioned bus was used to ferry staff members of the readymade garment factory, said Delwar.

    The link road stretching from the Prime Minister's Office to the Agargaon intersection was closed to traffic after the bus caught fire. This caused inconvenience to office-goers and school-bound children in the morning.

    RELATED STORIES
    2 detained in Dhaka, Jhenaidah over death threats to doctor after Sayedee’s demise
    2 held over death threats to doctor after Sayedee’s demise
    Police detain one person in Dhaka and the RAB catches the other in Jhenaidah
    Sayedee’s son among more than 5,000 sued over clashes after Jamaat leader’s death
    Sayedee’s son among 5,000 sued over clashes in Dhaka
    Police started a case in Dhaka and three others in Chattogram over the violent clashes after the Jamaat leader’s death
    Doctor files GD after receiving 'murder threats' over Sayedee’s death
    Sayedee’s death: Doctor receives 'death threats'
    Prof SM Mostafa Zaman of the cardiology department at Bangabandhu Shekh Mujib Medical University filed the general diary with the Dhanmondi Police Station
    Three burnt as gas leak sparks fire in Narayanganj home
    Three burnt in Narayanganj gas fire
    The victims were admitted to Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National burn institute in critical condition

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain