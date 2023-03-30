Jugantor reporter Lablu sued in digital security case in Chattogram

A Jugantor reporter has been sued in a case under the Digital Security Act in Chattogram over the publication of a report amid heated discussions over the detention of Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams in a case under the same controversial digital security law.

Former Chhatra League and Jubo League leader Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor filed the case against Jugantor reporter Mahbub Alam Lablu on Wednesday, said Chattogram Cyber Tribunal’s public counsel Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury.

Cyber Tribunal Judge Md Zahirul Kabir accepted the case and ordered the Cyber Crime Unit of police to submit a report on the matter after an investigation, he said.