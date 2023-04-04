Padma Bridge railway ready for trial run with engine from US, coaches from China

With the construction of the railway on the Padma Bridge completed, the structure is waiting for a trial run.

A specially designed rail engine made by the US, commonly referred to as a Track Car or Gang Car, will experimentally drag several coaches made by China in the test run scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials said that the railway construction on the 6.68 km-long bridge was completed earlier, except for

The construction of the railway ended with the casting of a seven-metre section that was delayed due to the unavailability of one sleeper.

The concrete pouring for that section was finished last Wednesday near the 25th pole of the bridge. Concrete requires at least 48 hours to set and 72 hours to fully harden. The engineers examined the section on Friday evening.

They conducted inspections and tests on the final welded components and also carried out laboratory tests on casting cubes. The results were satisfactory in all cases, said Brig Gen Syeed Ahmed, a manager of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.