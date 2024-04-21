‘Fire pouring down from the sky’: brutal heat blisters working class of Dhaka

Vegetable vendor Abdul Hye was huffing and puffing and profusely sweating although he had a large umbrella attached to his van at Mirpur-14 in Dhaka. He was using a gamchha, or traditional towel, to wipe the sweat frequently.

“The blazing sun is so unbearable that it feels like fire is pouring down from the sky," he declared. "Even the air is too hot. I haven’t experienced such heat in the past few years. People are in big trouble!"

A severe heatwave is wreaking havoc across the capital, where the highest temperature crossed the 40 degrees Celsius barrier for the first time this season on Saturday.

The situation is worse in some other parts of the country, like Jashore or Chuadanga, as Bangladesh is facing unrelenting heat for days. Temperatures have crossed the 42 degrees Celsius or ‘very severe’ level in these districts.

The life-threatening temperatures have also reportedly caused a death in Pabna, where a farmer died from “heat stroke”.

In Dhaka, the record-breaking heatwave caused the mercury to rise to 40.4 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in the city reached a five-decade high of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Apr 22, 2014, surpassing the previous record of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Apr 27, 2009.