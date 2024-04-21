‘Fire pouring down from the sky’: brutal heat blisters working class of Dhaka

Vegetable vendor Abdul Hye was huffing and puffing and profusely sweating although he had a large umbrella attached to his van at Mirpur-14 in Dhaka. He was using a gamchha, or traditional towel, to wipe the sweat frequently.
“The blazing sun is so unbearable that it feels like fire is pouring down from the sky," he declared. "Even the air is too hot. I haven’t experienced such heat in the past few years. People are in big trouble!"
A severe heatwave is wreaking havoc across the capital, where the highest temperature crossed the 40 degrees Celsius barrier for the first time this season on Saturday.
The situation is worse in some other parts of the country, like Jashore or Chuadanga, as Bangladesh is facing unrelenting heat for days. Temperatures have crossed the 42 degrees Celsius or ‘very severe’ level in these districts.
The life-threatening temperatures have also reportedly caused a death in Pabna, where a farmer died from “heat stroke”.
In Dhaka, the record-breaking heatwave caused the mercury to rise to 40.4 degrees Celsius.
The temperature in the city reached a five-decade high of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Apr 22, 2014, surpassing the previous record of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Apr 27, 2009.
In the throes of a severe heatwave, the blue-collar workers of the city are bearing the brunt.
Some shops were shut and streets had fewer people as many of them did not come out to avoid the searing heatwave on Saturday afternoon.
But not all of them had the luxury to nestle at home with whatever comfort they could enjoy.
Rickshaw-puller Abdul Aziz of Kuril Biswa Road was using a traditional bamboo-made conical hat called mathal, generally used by farmers in Bangladesh. But the hat cannot protect him as much as he needs. So, he was resting under a bridge.
“I take out the rickshaw at 8am and work until 2:30pm. I can’t continue longer in such heat. I remember Allah while going out. The poor have only Allah to save them,” he said.
Kabir Hossain, a resident of Tejkunipara who works as a deliveryman on a motorcycle, said although the air was blowing, the heat persisted – something he never experienced.
“Whenever I go out to the main roads, my feet feel like burning. Someone can know what extreme heat is by going out to the main roads. I bring water with me and refill the bottle several times,” he said.
Rickshaw-puller Zulfiqer Ali was drenched in sweat when he stopped at Moghbazar Chourasta to have a cold drink.
“We, the rickshaw-pullers, are catching diseases because of the heat. And we get too tired. So, I drink a lot of water,” he said.
“I had earned Tk 70 from a trip some time ago, and now I’ve spent Tk 30 on this [cold drink]. I also drink seven to eight saline [water with powdered saline]. But how long can a person drink only saline?”
Babul Mia was frying puri in a glass cubicle set up at the front side of Oriental restaurant in Mohakhali.
“It feels like hell in this place. And the footpath feels like heaven. That’s why I get out onto the footpath whenever I don’t have to fry something,” he said.
Autorickshaw driver Md Hazrat Ali was upset that the windshield in front of the vehicle stops all the wind. “I get so sweaty that my shirt and pants get wet. It’s difficult to drive in that state. And even the air is hot now.
“I would feel better if I could drink coconut water. But a green coconut costs more than Tk 100. So, I drink saline,” he said.
Renowned doctor ABM Abdullah, who is now working as the personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said it would be better for people to avoid working outside because such spells of sweltering heat pose risks of heat stroke and dehydration.
“But people from different professions need to go out for their livelihood. They must use umbrellas or large hats for protection from sunlight, and wear loose dresses,” he said.
Abdullah said people sweat a lot during heatwaves, so they need to drink saline water frequently. They should also avoid uncovered food to reduce the risk of catching diarrhoea.
Working continuously under direct sunlight for a long time may lead to dehydration and heat stroke, he warned. “People need to take breaks every one or two hours. Otherwise, they will stop sweating and faint. This is called heat stroke. It’s very dangerous.”