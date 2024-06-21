PM Hasina departs for state visit to Delhi

The prime minister is going at the invitation of her counterpart Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has departed Dhaka for Delhi at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

“The prime minister departed at 2:05pm aboard a special Bangladesh Biman flight,” said her Deputy Press Secretary Emrul Kayes on Friday.

The premier and her delegation are going for a two-day high-level visit to the neighbouring country. A meeting is to be held at the prime-minister level and discussions at the delegation level, MoUs between the two countries may be signed, and the two leaders will release a press statement.

Hasina will receive a formal welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi on the morning of Saturday, Jun 22, where she will be given an armed salute and inspect the guard of honour, her press wing said in the statement.

Later, she will lay a wreath and sign the visitor's book at Mahatma Gandhi's mausoleum at Raj Ghat.

Later in the day, she is scheduled to meet with her Indian counterpart Modi at Hyderabad House. Discussions will also take place at the representative level.

There will be a state lunch held in her honour during the visit.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a courtesy call to Hasina at her residence on Friday.

The following afternoon, Hasina will visit the secretariat office of Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

After she meets with the vice president, Hasina will return to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Wrapping up her two-day state visit, the prime minister will depart for Dhaka aboard a special flight of the national flag carrier at 6pm local time on Saturday.