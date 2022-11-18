Elderly man dies after alleged robbery at Chawkbazar home

An elderly man has allegedly been killed by robbers after a home invasion in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar.

Relatives found the victim, identified as 78-year-old Mansur Ahmed, with his hands and feet tied inside his home on the second floor of a six-storey building in the early hours of Friday. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to Mansur's son Sarwar Ahmed.

The family owns the building in Khaje Dewan Road, where Mansur and his children lived, said Sarwar.