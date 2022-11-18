    বাংলা

    Elderly man dies after alleged robbery at Chawkbazar home

    The robbers tied the septuagenarian's hands and feet before making off with all the gold ornaments and jewellery in the house

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Nov 2022, 07:45 AM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2022, 07:45 AM

    An elderly man has allegedly been killed by robbers after a home invasion in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar.

    Relatives found the victim, identified as 78-year-old Mansur Ahmed, with his hands and feet tied inside his home on the second floor of a six-storey building in the early hours of Friday. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to Mansur's son Sarwar Ahmed.

    The family owns the building in Khaje Dewan Road, where Mansur and his children lived, said Sarwar.

    Sarwar and other members of the family went to attend a wedding ceremony in the neighbourhood on Thursday, but Mansur stayed at home as he was feeling unwell.

    After returning home, they found that the door to Mansur's flat was locked. They later broke the lock and entered the house, only to find a bloodied Mansur lying on the floor, according to the family.

    Everything from cupboards, showcases and a locker at the home was ransacked. Sarwar alleged that the robbers injected his father with some substance before looting the house. He later died from a fatal blow to the head, according to him.

    A handsome amount of cash was stored in the house, said Sarwar. But he could not provide the exact amount.

    All of the gold jewellery belonging to various family members were looted, he added.

    Police are working to collect the CCTV footage from the building while waiting for the autopsy report, said Abdul Qayum, chief of Chawkbazar Police Station.

    Mansur, who was the president of the local Baitun Noor Jaame Mosque, leaves behind his four children.

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Bangladesh in 2023
    Mohammed bin Salman to visit Bangladesh in 2023
    A ‘good number’” of MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed during the Saudi crown prince’s visit
    Motorcycle vlogger assaulted in Dhaka by drug peddlers
    Drug peddlers attack vlogger in Dhaka
    Mahmudul Hasan, a vlogger and graphics designer, came under attack while filming illicit drug trade
    FILE PHOTO: A view of the Khilgaon flyover in Dhaka.
    Three die in Khilgaon road crash
    The trio were returning home to Mugda on a motorcycle when a truck ploughed into the two-wheeler on the Khilgaon flyover
    Union council member held over attacks on RAB in Rupganj’s Chanpara
    Union council member held over Chanpara attacks
    Infamous as a hotspot for drug peddling, the area has come under the spotlight after the murder of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher