4 people electrocuted to death during stormy night in Dhaka

Four people, including two teenagers, have died of electrocution in separate incidents in Dhaka after a stormy night brought on by the impact of Cyclone Remal.

They were killed in separate incidents in the Khilgaon Thana area, Jatrabari, and Badda.

Each of them were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctors on duty declared them dead, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of the hospital’s police outpost.

The victim in Jatrabari was identified as 15-year-old Liza Akhtar. Her family hailed from Noakhali’s Charjabbar Upazila, but they lived in a rented house in Jatrabari.

According to her sister Mariam, Liza touched the tin fence around the house, was electrocuted, and fell unconscious. She was rushed to Dhaka Medical around 10:30pm, but the doctor at the emergency department informed them that she had died before they arrived at the hospital.

A 45-year-old woman named Marium Begum was electrocuted around 11pm as she walked through a puddle of water that had been electrified by a power pole in Ice Cream Alley in the Shipahibag area of Khilgaon. She then fell unconscious.

A local man named Nahid said he brought Marium to the hospital. The doctors examined her and then declared her dead.

Around the same time in Khilgaon’s Taltola, a 25-year-old rickshaw driver named Rakib was electrocuted and fell unconscious while charging his battery-powered rickshaw. He was rescued and taken to the hospital around 11:30pm, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Nazmul, another rickshaw driver from the same garage, told reporters at the hospital that Rakib hailed from Uttar Charail village in Jhalakathi’s Sadar Upazila.

A 17-year-old furniture factory worker named Al Amin was electrocuted to death in Badda’s GM Bari area.

The incident occurred near the ‘Jashore Timber Saw Mill’ around 11:30pm when the boy walked through a puddle that had been electrified by a torn power line.

Locals rescued the unconscious boy and took him to DMCH, where doctors declared him dead around 1:30am on Tuesday.

His co-worker Jahid Hassan said Al Amin hailed from Kashipur village in Norail’s Lohagara and was at work when he was electrocuted.