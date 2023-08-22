Expert stress professionalism as Election Commission reviews observers

Experts have called for efforts to ensure the participation of professional observers as the Election Commission is reviewing a list of local organisations, while foreigners are preparing to send their delegations before the next parliamentary polls.

Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, the chairman of National Election Observation Council which is known by its Bangla acronym JANIPOP, says the EC needs to be wary of the organisations to whom election observation is nothing but a “seasonal business”.

The Election Commission has published a draft list of 68 local observers, which will be finalised this month after reviewing their claims and objections.

It will sit with government ministries and agencies on Wednesday to finalise guidelines for the foreign observers, their technical support, taxes and other issues.