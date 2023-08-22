Expert stress professionalism as Election Commission reviews observers

Experts have called for efforts to ensure the participation of professional observers as the Election Commission is reviewing a list of local organisations, while foreigners are preparing to send their delegations before the next parliamentary polls.
Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, the chairman of National Election Observation Council which is known by its Bangla acronym JANIPOP, says the EC needs to be wary of the organisations to whom election observation is nothing but a “seasonal business”.
The Election Commission has published a draft list of 68 local observers, which will be finalised this month after reviewing their claims and objections.
It will sit with government ministries and agencies on Wednesday to finalise guidelines for the foreign observers, their technical support, taxes and other issues.
The United States and the European Union did not send observers for the elections in 2014 and 2018.
They also questioned the acceptability of the elections.
This time, the US and the EU are reviewing the situation before the election to decide whether to send observers.
The next election is set to be held before January 2024 and the EC is expected to announce the schedule in November.
Nearly 26,000 observers of 81 local organisations observed the last general election five years ago.
The number of foreign observers was 38. More than 140 officials of the foreign missions and agencies in Dhaka also observed the polls.
Only four observers came to Bangladesh before the 2014 polls as many of the opposition parties staged a boycott of that election.
As some of the local and foreign observers who are expected to work during the next election have called the process of selecting observers into question, Prof Kalimullah said: “Only those who actually observe elections should be registered. But election observation has become a seasonal business for many.”
“Different types of organisations suddenly send their representatives. Many organisations are used for bringing foreigners who are not involved in election observation. These practices tarnish the national image.”
Election analyst Abdul Alim said the observers must have experience along with technical and legal knowledge for election observation.
“This work should be done professionally by a trained workforce. But election observation has not become institutionalised in Bangladesh yet.”
Alim said the EC must consider recommendations made by the observers before and after the election.
“But many organisations do not make a report on what they observed. Some delay the publication of the reports.”
Alim also said the Bangladesh authorities must ensure the safety of the observers alongside a peaceful voting.
Ashok Kumar Debnath, an additional secretary at the EC, said they would sit with the foreign, home, information and law ministries, and the National Board of Revenue, on Wednesday to update the guidelines on foreign observers.
Officials said a EU delegation has sought permission to bring some equipment, such as cameras and vehicle trackers, to observe the election.
They also sought support on taxes, which will be discussed with the NBR, said Ashok.
He said if required, the EC would also update the guidelines for local observers.