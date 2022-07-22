Bangladesh welcomes World Court ruling allowing Myannmar genocide case to proceed

Myanmar, now ruled by a military junta that seized power in 2021, had argued that Gambia, which brought the suit, had no standing to do so at the World Court, formally known as the International Court of Justice.



But presiding Judge Joan Donoghue said the 13 judge panel found that all members of the 1948 Genocide Convention can and are obliged to act to prevent genocide, and the court has jurisdiction in the case.



The court will now proceed to hearing the merits of the case, a process that will take years.