Mocha intensifies into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’

Cyclone Mocha, which has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm, is likely to intensify further, the Met Office said in a bulletin on Friday.



The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar Mongla and Payra have been instructed by the Met Office to keep Distant Warning Signal No. 2, unchanged since Thursday.



The maximum sustained wind speed inside 74 km of the cyclone was recorded at 120 kilometres per hour to 140 kph.