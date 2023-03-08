    বাংলা

    Another Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya

    Syed was at a shop next to his house in the camp when a group of assailants opened fire on him, police say

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 March 2023, 11:13 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 11:13 AM

    Another Rohingya community leader has been gunned down by a group of assailants in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila, according to the police.

    The incident occurred at Block-D of West Rohingya Camp No. 2 in Lombashia around 8 am on Wednesday, said Additional Deputy Inspector General Syed Harunur Rashid, commanding officer of the Armed Police Battalion-14.

    The victim has been identified as Syed Hossain, 52, a resident of the settlement and a Majhi (Rohingya camp leader).

    Earlier on Monday, dozens of attackers shot and hacked to death Md Noor Habi aka Doctor Wakkesh, 51, a Majhi at Rohingya Camp No. 9 in Balukhali.

    “Syed was sitting at a shop next to his house in the camp with others when a group of attackers opened fire on him and left him wounded. He was rushed to a local International Organisation of Migration (IOM) hospital, where a doctor declared him dead,” said ADIG Harunur Rashid.

    “The criminals fled before law enforcers arrived at the scene."

    The ADIG added that several criminal groups remain active at the refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

    “A preliminary investigation suggests a power struggle in the area led to the killing of Syed. But locals blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Group (ARSA) for the murder.”

    Syed's body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital's morgue for an autopsy. Police have launched efforts to identify and arrest the killers, Harunur said.

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondent
    RELATED STORIES
    Siddique Bazar blast: Death toll hits 19 as rescuers find more bodies
    Death toll in Old Dhaka blast hits 19
    Rescuers found two more bodies after a blast tore through a building on Tuesday
    Siddique Bazar blast: Rescuers look for a way down to Café Queen basement
    Siddique Bazar blast: Rescuers look for way down to basement
    The authorities are waiting for suggestions from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha [RAJUK] and the army before rolling out a full-fledged rescue operation
    Deadly Old Dhaka blast may have been 'accidental', says fire service chief
    Old Dhaka blast may have been 'accidental': fire service DG
    The explosion at the Café Queen building in Siddique Bazar left 17 people dead and three others missing
    Govt won’t help Bangladeshi law breakers abroad: Hasina
    Govt won’t help law-breaking expats: Hasina
    Abide by the laws of the country you live in, Hasina tells expatriates

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher