Another Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya

Another Rohingya community leader has been gunned down by a group of assailants in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila, according to the police.

The incident occurred at Block-D of West Rohingya Camp No. 2 in Lombashia around 8 am on Wednesday, said Additional Deputy Inspector General Syed Harunur Rashid, commanding officer of the Armed Police Battalion-14.

The victim has been identified as Syed Hossain, 52, a resident of the settlement and a Majhi (Rohingya camp leader).