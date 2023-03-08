Another Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya

Another Rohingya community leader has been gunned down by a group of assailants in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila, according to the police.
The incident occurred at Block-D of West Rohingya Camp No. 2 in Lombashia around 8 am on Wednesday, said Additional Deputy Inspector General Syed Harunur Rashid, commanding officer of the Armed Police Battalion-14.
The victim has been identified as Syed Hossain, 52, a resident of the settlement and a Majhi (Rohingya camp leader).
Earlier on Monday, dozens of attackers shot and hacked to death Md Noor Habi aka Doctor Wakkesh, 51, a Majhi at Rohingya Camp No. 9 in Balukhali.
“Syed was sitting at a shop next to his house in the camp with others when a group of attackers opened fire on him and left him wounded. He was rushed to a local International Organisation of Migration (IOM) hospital, where a doctor declared him dead,” said ADIG Harunur Rashid.
“The criminals fled before law enforcers arrived at the scene."
The ADIG added that several criminal groups remain active at the refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.
“A preliminary investigation suggests a power struggle in the area led to the killing of Syed. But locals blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Group (ARSA) for the murder.”
Syed's body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital's morgue for an autopsy. Police have launched efforts to identify and arrest the killers, Harunur said.