Foreign Minister Momen excluded from Prime Minister Hasina’s India trip

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has been dropped from the Bangladesh delegation for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India at the last minute.
Momen was not on board the special flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage that left Dhaka for Delhi at 10:15 am on Monday.
The foreign minister was unable to go because of health issues that surfaced suddenly, according to an official from the Foreign Minister’s Office.
The foreign minister usually accompanies the prime minister on foreign visits and Momen was scheduled to go to India.
As late as Sunday, Momen had mentioned in a press conference that he was accompanying the prime minister on the visit.
Momen recently came under fire when he suggested that he had entreated the Indian government to aid the Awami League in Bangladesh's general elections. Two other officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he was excluded from the trip for this reason.
The foreign minister had recently faced a backlash regarding comments he made about the religious violence faced by the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, one of the officials said. His comments about the election then drew additional ire from the Awami League. He was removed from the trip to India for these reasons, they said.