UN seeks $876m for Rohingya refugees

The United Nations called on Tuesday for $876 million in funding for Rohingya Muslims in the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh as the crisis entered its sixth year.

The call came at a time when the World Food Programme slashed food aid to Rohingya refugees from this month, blaming a funding shortfall.

More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh that make up the world's largest refugee settlement, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, which many fled in 2017 to escape an army crackdown.

The United Nations is seeking funding for 1.47 million people, including 495,000 in host communities, to provide food, shelter, health care, access to drinkable water, protection services, education, as well as livelihood opportunities and skills development, its refugee agency (UNHCR) said in a statement.

"With decreased funding, refugees stand to face even more challenges in their daily lives in terms of proper nutrition, shelter materials, sanitation facilities and livelihood opportunities."

The UNHCR said in August that it received $426 million in 2022, less than half of over $881 million it sought.