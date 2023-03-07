    বাংলা

    UN seeks $876m for Rohingya refugees

    More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh that make up the world's largest refugee settlement

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2023, 05:48 PM
    Updated : 7 March 2023, 05:48 PM

    The United Nations called on Tuesday for $876 million in funding for Rohingya Muslims in the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh as the crisis entered its sixth year. 

    The call came at a time when the World Food Programme slashed food aid to Rohingya refugees from this month, blaming a funding shortfall. 

    More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh that make up the world's largest refugee settlement, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, which many fled in 2017 to escape an army crackdown. 

    The United Nations is seeking funding for 1.47 million people, including 495,000 in host communities, to provide food, shelter, health care, access to drinkable water, protection services, education, as well as livelihood opportunities and skills development, its refugee agency (UNHCR) said in a statement. 

    "With decreased funding, refugees stand to face even more challenges in their daily lives in terms of proper nutrition, shelter materials, sanitation facilities and livelihood opportunities." 

    The UNHCR said in August that it received $426 million in 2022, less than half of over $881 million it sought.

    Refugees said it was crucial the world did not forget the plight of the Rohingya, who are unable to return to Myanmar, but have no future in Bangladesh, where they are not allowed to work. 

    "The global community should not forget the crisis. They should come forward and help us as much as they can," Mohammed Jafar, a Rohingya refugee in Bangladesh, told Reuters. 

    Increasing numbers of refugees embark on perilous and often fatal boat journeys to reach countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia as violent crime adds to longstanding troubles like a lack of educational and work opportunities and bleak prospects of returning to military-ruled Myanmar. 

    The UNHCR said Bangladesh relocated some 30,000 Rohingya refugees on a voluntary basis from the camps in Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char island and plans to continue voluntary relocations up to a total of 100,000 refugees by the end of 2023.

    RELATED STORIES
    People flung onto the street: witnesses recount devastating Old Dhaka building blast
    Witnesses recount Old Dhaka building blast
    “People in a bloodied state were lying on the street. Some were crying, some motionless,” says a witness
    Blackout, heavy traffic hit parts of Old Dhaka after building blast
    Blackout, heavy traffic hit parts of Old Dhaka after blast
    The explosion that ripped through a building at Siddique Bazar killed at least 16 people with more victims in critical condition
    17 dead, many trapped after blast rips through building in Old Dhaka
    17 dead, many trapped after Old Dhaka building blast
    All seven admitted to the national burn institute are in a critical condition
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 8 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,879 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher