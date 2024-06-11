Hasina returns home from India after attending Modi’s swearing-in

During her stay in New Delhi, she held a tete-a-tete with Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned to Bangladesh after attending the swearing-in ceremony of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage landed at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7pm on Monday evening, her Deputy Press Secretary Md Noorelahi Mina told bdnews24.com.

Hasina went to New Delhi on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet of the Modi government at his invitation.

During her stay in New Delhi, She held a tete-a-tete with Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhaban on Sunday evening, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

During the meeting, Hasina congratulated Modi on becoming the prime minister for a third consecutive term and invited him to visit Bangladesh at his convenient time, the BSS said.

They also expressed their hopes to further deepen relations in future.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government was sworn-in on Sunday evening.

Top leaders from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles also joined the swearing-in ceremony of Modi that witnessed a record presence of over 8,000 dignitaries.

The leaders later attended a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan the same evening.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe held a meeting with the Bangladesh premier in New Delhi on Monday morning.

Later, Union Minister of India and its former external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid a call on Hasina.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the prime minister met with senior BJP leader LK Advani at his New Delhi residence and exchanged pleasantries.

Later in the afternoon, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay paid a courtesy call on Hasina.