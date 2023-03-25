Bangladesh is remembering martyrs of 1971 genocide

Bangladesh is commemorating the martyrs of the genocide committed by the Pakistani forces in the dark night of Mar 25, 1971, leading Bengalis to wage a nine-month war for freedom.
The country will observe a one-minute symbolic blackout at 10pm on National Genocide Day on Saturday as it is pushing for global recognition of the atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army.
The Pakistani forces swooped down on unarmed Bengalis 52 years ago in a brutal attempt to crush their struggle for freedom.
Codenamed ‘Operation Searchlight’, it carried out genocide in the early hours of that night in Dhaka. At least 7,000 Bengali were killed only in the capital.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence before being arrested by the Pakistani forces the same night.
Bengalis retaliated with spectacular resistance and fought for nine months of the Liberation War to snatch the victory on Dec 16 when the occupation army surrendered to the allied forces backed by India.
Bangladesh has been demanding that the United Nations declare the day as the World Genocide Day as a mark of protest against the genocides carried out around the globe.
The United Nations, however, in September 2015, recognised Dec 9 as International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and the Prevention of this Crime.
Dec 9 is the anniversary of the adoption of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide or the ‘Genocide Convention’.
Bangladesh’s Parliament in 2017 passed a motion declaring Mar 25 as National Genocide Day.
In 2021 and 2022, US-based organisations Genocide Watch and Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention recognised the brutal slaughter of Bangladeshis by the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971 as genocide.
The observance of the day is a “great recognition to the supreme sacrifices made by three million Bengalis in the struggle for freedom of Bangladesh as well as a symbol of vigorous protest against the brutal genocide of the then Pakistani occupation forces”, President Md Abdul Hamid in a message commemorating the day.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said: “The invading forces of Pakistan carried out the most barbaric crackdown in Bangladesh. I remember with a heavy heart all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on the night of March 25, 1971, whose fresh blood inspired the brave Bengalis to be spirited to take up arms and fight for independence."
"We do not want war and conflict; killing men, women, and children dipped us in demise. We believe in peace. If sustainable peace prevails, the overall development of the country accelerates."
Several organisations, including the ruling Awami League, have announced programmes to remember the dark night.
The Awami League will hold a discussion at its Bangabandhu Avenue headquarters at 2pm.
Mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship will hold special prayers for the martyrs.