Bangladesh is remembering martyrs of 1971 genocide

Bangladesh is commemorating the martyrs of the genocide committed by the Pakistani forces in the dark night of Mar 25, 1971, leading Bengalis to wage a nine-month war for freedom.

The country will observe a one-minute symbolic blackout at 10pm on National Genocide Day on Saturday as it is pushing for global recognition of the atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army.

The Pakistani forces swooped down on unarmed Bengalis 52 years ago in a brutal attempt to crush their struggle for freedom.

Codenamed ‘Operation Searchlight’, it carried out genocide in the early hours of that night in Dhaka. At least 7,000 Bengali were killed only in the capital.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence before being arrested by the Pakistani forces the same night.