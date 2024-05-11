Two die as lorry crashes into tea stall in Dinajpur

The accident occurred on the Dinajpur-Gobindganj regional highway around 5:30am on Saturday

Two people have been killed after an oil tanker lorry crashed into a tea stall in Dinajpur’s Sadar Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Dinajpur-Gobindganj regional highway around 5:30am on Saturday, said Farid Hossain, chief of the Kotwali Police Station.

The dead were identified as night watchman Azhar Ali, 60, and pedestrian Rana, 25.

The lorry was headed towards Dinajpur when it veered out of control and crashed into a roadside tea stall, police said, citing locals.

Lorry driver Raju Khandakar, 29, and his assistant Sohag, 19, have been arrested. Both of them hail from Kushtia.

The two bodies have been kept at the morgue in Dinajpur’s M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.