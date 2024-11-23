10 dead, 886 hospitalised with dengue fever in a day

The number of patients hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease this year stands at 85,712

Ten more people have died of dengue while 886 new patients have been hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease across Bangladesh over the past 24 hours.

The number of patients hospitalised with the disease this year has risen to 85,712. The total number of deaths from the illness now stands at 488.

The Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS, said as many as 391 new patients were hospitalised in the Dhaka metropolitan area over the period.

In addition, 103 were hospitalised in the Dhaka Division, 27 in the Mymensingh Division, 69 in the Chattogram Division, 107 in the Khulna Division, 40 in the Rajshahi Division, four in the Rangpur Division, 144 in the Barishal Division, and one in the Sylhet Division.

As many as 3,808 patients are currently undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals across the country. Of them, 1,553 are hospitalised in the capital and 2,255 are outside Dhaka.

The DGHS has been keeping records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

Since then, a record 321,179 dengue hospitalisations were logged in 2023. That year also saw the most deaths with 1,705.