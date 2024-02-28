No Iftar party with government funds this Ramadan, says PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed government officials not to organise large-scale Iftar parties with the taxpayers’ money this Ramadan.
She also discouraged private Iftar gatherings, saying the person willing to organise such a programme can distribute food with the money among the poor.
Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed the media about Hasina’s instructions after a meeting of the council of ministers at her office on Wednesday.
Asked why the prime minister issued the instructions, Mahbub asked back: “What’s the reason behind holding an Iftar party? Is it a religious programme?”
“It’s never been a religious issue. You need to understand that we mustn’t be wasteful and engage ourselves in showing off.
“Instead, you can use the money in someone’s welfare, or distribute it among the poor. There will be waste of food and funds if you and I sit to eat. It can’t be logical in a religious sense.”
Hasina herself organises Iftar parties and has the meal fasting Ramadan break with professionals and distinguished citizens.
Asked if she would organise such Iftar parties this year, the cabinet secretary said he was not the person to answer the question.