No Iftar party with government funds this Ramadan, says PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed government officials not to organise large-scale Iftar parties with the taxpayers’ money this Ramadan.

She also discouraged private Iftar gatherings, saying the person willing to organise such a programme can distribute food with the money among the poor.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed the media about Hasina’s instructions after a meeting of the council of ministers at her office on Wednesday.

Asked why the prime minister issued the instructions, Mahbub asked back: “What’s the reason behind holding an Iftar party? Is it a religious programme?”