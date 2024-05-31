Imam not suspended, but temporarily relieved of duties, says Jagannath University

The university is investigating after a female student was found sleeping at the JnU Central Jamme Mosque, the administration says

The Jagannath University administration says that Imam (Khatib) Md Salahuddin Ahmed has not been removed or suspended after a female student was found asleep at the Jagannath University Central Jamme Mosque.

The imam was instead given a verbal instruction to refrain from his duties, the university said in a press release sent out around midnight on Thursday.

The media has presented the matter ‘incorrectly’, the statement said.

“At 11:20pm on Wednesday, May 15, a female student of the university was present at the Central Jamme Mosque of Jagannath University,” it read. “An investigation committee has been formed by the university authorities to probe and provide an impartial report on the possible neglect of duty of the imam of the mosque in this regard.”

“The matter was reported by various media outlets. Some media outlets have misrepresented the matter, saying the khatib had been removed or suspended, which is untrue and derives from ulterior motives.”

“The khatib of the mosque was only given a verbal order to refrain from his duties for the sake of a fair investigation, nothing more,” the notice said.

A section of the university’s central mosque is reserved for women to pray. At 11:20pm on May 15, the senior imam of the mosque found a girl sleeping there.

There were reports that the imam had then been temporarily suspended for neglect of their duty.

A five-member probe committee was formed by the university on May 27 to investigate the incident.

Students then took to social media, calling the incident false and fabricated. They also staged a human chain protest and a protest march on the university campus on May 30 to protest the ‘unjust firing’ of the imam.

Proctor Prof Muhammad Jahangir Hussain said, “The student went to pray at the mosque and then fell asleep. Anything could have happened to her. We asked the imam to take a temporary break from leading the prayer service due to neglect of duty. But the matter has been misrepresented in much of the media, which is not right.”

The day after the incident, the university ordered employees living in the mosque and other nearby buildings to vacate their residences within three months.

But there is no connection between the incident of the student falling asleep in the mosque and the order for employees to leave their residences, said Acting Registrar Prof Md Aynul Islam.