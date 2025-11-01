Breast cancer awareness: 750 women trained in self-examination in Chattogram

As part of breast cancer awareness programmes, 750 women in Chattogram have been trained with the help of the city corporation.

Privately-owned CSCR Hospital and Postgraduate Surgery (PGS) Academia have provided the training under the month-long programme.

The private hospital treated 451 women free of charge, identifying breast cancer in 12 cases. Four of those women underwent surgery.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Shahadat Hossain shared the information at a press briefing held on Saturday to mark the conclusion of the programme.

At the briefing, CSCR officials said patients had received free consultations from senior surgeons, while key diagnostic tests were offered at a 50 percent discount.

A month-long series of breast cancer awareness activities was carried out, including awareness sessions and practical training on breast self-examination for students, teachers, and female police across various institutions, Shahadat added.