Police disperse protesters seeking 35 as maximum age to get government jobs

Jobseekers demonstrating for raising the maximum age for entry into the public service to 35 years blocked the Shahbagh intersection of Dhaka by breaching a police barricade.

Police later baton-charged the demonstrators and detained 13 people, reportedly including four female students, to clear the busy intersection on Saturday afternoon.

Several of them required treatment at hospital, claimed Shariful Islam Shuvo, coordinator of the protests.

Hundreds of protesters under the banner of Coordination Council of Students Seeking 35 Years as Job Application Age started marching towards the Ganabhaban from Dhaka University’s Raju Memorial Sculpture around 3:30pm.

Police halted them near the National Museum but they breached the barricade and reached the intersection to stage the blockade, creating severe traffic congestion in the area.

After police dispersed them, they returned to the Raju Memorial Sculpture.

Coordinator Shuvo alleged police obstructed their peaceful programme.

He claimed their cause is reasonable and they will launch a tough movement if the government does not accept their demand.

Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Shah Alam Mohammad Aktarul Islam said they would decide later whether to start any case and arrest the 13 detainees.

Golam Rabbani, former general secretary of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union and the ruling Awami League’s student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League expressed solidarity with the demonstrators.

He said China and all South Asian countries, except for Pakistan, have the maximum age for entry into government jobs between 35 and 45 years.

“We follow India’s legal and administrative systems. Then why should our job entry age not be 35 like India?” he asked.

He urged Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel and Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain to talk to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the issue.

“It’ll be the best if there’s no age limit to enter [government job],” he said.

The jobseekers have long been demonstrating for the demand, which has been discussed at the top level of the government and parliament.

Farhad on May 6 told parliament the government had no decision on the matter now.