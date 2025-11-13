July Charter referendum to be held on same day as general election, says Chief Advisor Yunus

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus says the referendum on the July National Charter will be held on the same day as the national parliamentary elections.

“The referendum will be organised on the same day as the national parliamentary elections. This will not hinder the goal of reform in any way,” he said.

The head of the interim government made the statement in his address to the nation on Thursday afternoon. His speech was broadcast live on Bangladesh Television (BTV), BTV News, and Bangladesh Betar.

