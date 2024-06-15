DNCC to remove Eid animal waste in 6 hours, DSCC in 24 hours

The two city corporations have fixed their targets based on the experience of last Eid-ul-Azha

During Eid-ul-Azha, Dhaka will generate at least 39,000 tonnes of waste from sacrificial animals and markets. The Dhaka North City Corporation aims to remove waste within six hours of slaughter while the South City Corporation plans to clean it up within 24 hours.

Waste removal usually starts at 2pm on Eid day.

Dhaka has 21 sacrificial animal markets: 9 in the north city corporation area, 11 in the south, and one under the Cantonment Board at Kochukhet.

Based on last Eid's experience, the DNCC estimates that around 125,000 animals may be sacrificed in its area this time.

During the last Eid, the DNCC removed 19,644 tonnes of waste over three days. This year, the waste volume is expected to increase slightly.

There is no information on the number of animals sacrificed in the DSCC area.

However, last year, over 17,000 tonnes of waste were generated, and this year, DSCC anticipates around 18,000 tonnes.

To manage the waste in the DNCC area, 520 specialised vehicles, including 115 dump trucks, 140 pick-ups, and 129 compactors, will be deployed.

In the DNCC area, 9,337 workers will participate in the cleanup, including 2,394 DNCC workers, 2,323 private cleaners, 4,200 van service workers, and 420 other workers.

The DNCC will provide residents with 940,000 polybags, 100,000 biodegradable polybags, and 67,000 kg of bleaching powder for disposing of sacrificial animal waste.

The city corporation will use 4,500 litres of disinfectant on the roads.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam told bdnews24.comwhile it used to take several days to remove the waste, the time was reduced to 8 hours last year. This year, the goal is to further decrease it to 6 hours.

"I stay in the field on Eid day, along with the councillors. No one gets leave that day. We aim to clean up within the set time. We've taken a 10 percent security deposit from hut tenants as many leave without cleaning up. The cleanup costs will be deducted from this deposit," he said.

During the last Eid, the DSCC removed 17,865 tonnes of waste and anticipates a similar amount this year. It aims to clear it within 24 hours. Waste from sacrificial animals and huts will be disposed of separately.

To manage the cleanup, 9,497 cleaners will be deployed, comprising 4,997 DSCC workers and 4,500 private workers, with 60 cleaners assigned to each ward. The cleanup operation will utilise a fleet of 560 vehicles, including 207 dump trucks, 150 mini trucks, 46 compactors, and 47 payloaders.

For the 11 huts in the DSCC area, 70 cleaners will be assigned to each hut. Moreover, 57 dump trucks, 12 payloaders, and 11 tire loaders will be used to remove hut waste.

To assist residents in managing sacrificial animal waste, DSCC will provide 940,000 polybags and 100,000 biodegradable polybags free of cost. Furthermore, 40 tonnes of bleaching powder and 1,110 litres of Savlon will be used to disinfect the roads.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh announced on Wednesday that this year's waste removal strategy has been developed based on last year's experience. The goal is to remove sacrificial animal waste within 24 hours.

He said, “Every year, our target is to remove the waste within 24 hours. So the waste generated on the Eid day will be removed within 24 hours and the waste generated on the following day will also be removed within 24 hours.”

The mayor said that the removal of cattle market waste will start the night before Eid.

“As we know that after night falls, the number of animals [at the market] decreases, the sales decrease, the scope of the market also decreases, so we can start this work earlier in the night so that there is no delay in the disposal of sacrificial animal waste, especially in areas where there is a market.”