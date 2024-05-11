Suspect arrested in deaths of 4 in Habiganj autorickshaw stand clash

Badrul Alam Badi was the manager of an autorickshaw stand, the control of which was at the centre of the clash

Police have arrested a suspect in the deaths of fourpeople in a clash between rival groups over the control of an autorickhaw stand in Habiganj’s Baniachong Upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers made the arrest in Breahmanbaria’s Nasirnagar on Saturday morning.

An operation to arrest the other suspects was under way, said Additional Superintendent of Police Palash Ranjan Dey.

The arrestee, Badrul Alam Badi, was the manager of the stand at Agua Bazar.

Police said Badi had a longstanding dispute with Sohel Mia, a member of the local union council, over the control of the stand.

The clash between the two groups erupted after an altercation between Badi and driver Abdul Quadir on Thursday afternoon. Quadir was among the four killed in the clash.

Sohel alleged Badi’s men killed his supporters after the altercation.

Badi said on Thursday that the clash started after Quadir called people of his group following an altercation with Badi over serial numbers at the stand.