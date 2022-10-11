Cabinet approves draft law for NID registration immediately after birth

The cabinet has approved a draft law to transfer the national identity registration operation from the Election Commission to the Security Services Division under the home ministry, which will issue the NID cards immediately after birth.
The approval came in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday amid the Election Commission’s objection to the move.
The EC began the work to make a voter list with photos in 2007-08. Bangladesh now has more than 111.7 million voters.
Along with the voter registration, the EC also issues NID cards. Its NID wing got the legal recognition in 2010.
After Monday’s meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the Election Commission will still be able to use NID data or anything else it wants because it is an independent body.
"The Election Commission is not so directly related to the government in all respects. That's why the decision was taken to bring national identity registration under the Security Services Division which handles the passport [operation].”
“The basic concept was related to elections. Later when it turned to NID, identity verification for any purpose was added to it. Now it appears that it is more necessary to be under the direct supervision of the government than the Election Commission.”
“However, the cabinet feels that the draft law needs further review,” he said, adding that the current law appeared better and the changes can be made by adding or removing some matters from it.
Anwarul said the NID registration work will continue to be done under the EC until the new law is passed.
It may take about a month for the law to be brought back to the cabinet after the completion of the review, the cabinet secretary said.
UNIQUE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
Like many other countries in the world, the government is planning to have a number for each citizen, called a unique ID.
Currently, in Bangladesh, a person's NID number, birth registration number, and passport number are all different. One has to carry a lot of numbers for paperworks.
Anwarul said the NID number given after birth will start becoming the unique ID for citizens after five to six years from now. “The number will be synchronised with the passport number. Fingerprints, eye impressions, face impressions - everything will be there.”