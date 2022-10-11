Cabinet approves draft law for NID registration immediately after birth

The cabinet has approved a draft law to transfer the national identity registration operation from the Election Commission to the Security Services Division under the home ministry, which will issue the NID cards immediately after birth.

The approval came in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday amid the Election Commission’s objection to the move.

The EC began the work to make a voter list with photos in 2007-08. Bangladesh now has more than 111.7 million voters.

Along with the voter registration, the EC also issues NID cards. Its NID wing got the legal recognition in 2010.

After Monday’s meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the Election Commission will still be able to use NID data or anything else it wants because it is an independent body.