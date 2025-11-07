Press Secretary Shafiqul says reports of ‘mob violence’ are not being denied

Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has admitted that some incidents of “mob violence” occurred in Bangladesh following the July Uprising.

Speaking to journalists at Netrokona Circuit House on Friday, he said they were not denying that such incidents had taken place.

He added that “mob violence” was not new in Bangladesh, as similar occurrences had been seen in the past.

The press aide noted that the situation has now come “fully under control”.