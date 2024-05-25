Driver, assistant killed as covered van rams lorry in Tangail

The lorry was headed from the north of the country to Dhaka when it was rammed from behind by the covered van, police say

A driver and his assistant have been killed after a covered van rammed a moving lorry from behind in Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila.

The accident occurred in the Pouli area on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway on Saturday morning, said Mir Md Sajedur Rahman, officer-in-charge at the Elenga Highway Police Outpost.

The deceased covered van driver was identified as Alamgir Hossain, a Jashore resident. The name and identity of the assistant has yet to be confirmed.

The lorry was headed from the north of the country to Dhaka around 5:15am when a covered van also headed towards Dhaka rammed it from behind, police official Sajedur said.

The front of the covered van was heavily damaged and the driver and his assistant were killed on the spot, he said.

The two bodies were recovered after the incident was reported and legal action will be taken over it, Sajedur added.