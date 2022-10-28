Fishermen brace for uncertainty as Cyclone Sitrang decimates a community in Chattogram

The Outer Ring Road borders the Bay of Bengal in Chattogram. A section of the road is bookmarked by a sprawling settlement, dotted with hundreds of fishermen's homes hugging the coastline, known as Akmal Ali Ghat. But Cyclone Sitrang laid waste to the entire fishing village as it cut its path of devastation through the coast on Oct 24.

With their lives in tatters, members of the community are now forced to take shelter in tents made of cloth and polythene, while some are staying out in the open.

The end of a 22-day fishing ban on Friday midnight was meant to herald good tidings for the community. Instead, the destructive tides whipped up by the storm have turned their hopes into despair. Their homes were levelled and washed away, trawlers wrecked, and most importantly, fishing nets, their lifeline, have also been lost to the sea.