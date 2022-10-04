Police commissioner orders extra vigilance as grid failure plunges Dhaka into darkness

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has ordered law enforcers to remain alert against the added risk of crime and disorder as almost all parts of the capital went completely dark due to a national power grid failure.

Vast swathes of the Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions have been left without electricity after a transmission line of the national grid tripped in the eastern zone on Tuesday.

The trouble started around 2 pm on Tuesday due to a 'technical glitch', according to the state-run Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.