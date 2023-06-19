Hasina speaks to Ukraine PM about smooth transport of grains

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has spoken to her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal on the phone.

Shmyhal reiterated his willingness to work with Hasina to take the bilateral ties between the countries to “new heights”.

ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker, a press aide to the prime minister, said Shmyhal rang up Hasina who expressed hope about the smooth transport of grains from Ukraine to other countries.

Bangladesh wants a swift end to the ongoing war, so that Ukraine, popular as the Bread Basket of the world, can send grains easily to countries struggling with food soon, she said.