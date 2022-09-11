Bangladesh issues cautionary signal 3 for seaports as low pressure turns into depression

As a result, Hafizur said, the low-lying areas of coastal districts, Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and offshore islands are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surges.

Parts of Chattogram and Barishal have already been experiencing light to moderate rains since Friday after a spell of a heatwave, which likely caused the formation of a low-pressure system on Thursday, said the Met Office.

The trend of intermittent rain may continue for the next three days, according to the forecast.

The office also advised all fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and deep sea to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.