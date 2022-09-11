    বাংলা

    Bangladesh issues cautionary signal 3 for seaports as low pressure turns into depression

    The Me Office office advised all fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and deep sea to remain close to the coast

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 01:09 PM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 01:09 PM

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 as the well-marked low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression.

    Strong winds are likely to blow over the north Bay and seaports of the country, said Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman, adding that squally weather may affect the ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, Payra and adjoining areas.

    As a result, Hafizur said, the low-lying areas of coastal districts, Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and offshore islands are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surges.

    Parts of Chattogram and Barishal have already been experiencing light to moderate rains since Friday after a spell of a heatwave, which likely caused the formation of a low-pressure system on Thursday, said the Met Office.

    The trend of intermittent rain may continue for the next three days, according to the forecast.

    The office also advised all fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and deep sea to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

