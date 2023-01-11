Time to repay Bangabandhu with a developed Bangladesh: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has said the time has come for Bangladesh to pay back Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation who sacrificed his life for the people, by working for the country's prosperity.
The prime minister made the remarks during a discussion on a motion on Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day in parliament on Tuesday.
“The Father of the Nation didn’t want anything for himself but a developed and prosperous country. But he wasn’t allowed to make it happen,” said Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu.
The prime minister said Bangabandhu promised to repay the people for their love with his blood and he did it. “Now it’s our turn to pay him back for his blood.”
“We can repay him only if we establish a developed and prosperous Bangladesh where everyone has home, food, clothing and medical services.”