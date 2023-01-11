    বাংলা

    Time to repay Bangabandhu with a developed Bangladesh: Hasina

    She makes the remarks during a discussion on a motion on Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day in parliament

    Parliament Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Jan 2023, 08:27 PM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2023, 08:27 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has said the time has come for Bangladesh to pay back Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation who sacrificed his life for the people, by working for the country's prosperity.

    The prime minister made the remarks during a discussion on a motion on Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day in parliament on Tuesday.    

    “The Father of the Nation didn’t want anything for himself but a developed and prosperous country. But he wasn’t allowed to make it happen,” said Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu.



    The prime minister said Bangabandhu promised to repay the people for their love with his blood and he did it. “Now it’s our turn to pay him back for his blood.”

    “We can repay him only if we establish a developed and prosperous Bangladesh where everyone has home, food, clothing and medical services.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Amatullah Bushra was arrested on Nov 10 over the death of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash.
    Bushra released on bail in Fardin death case
    She will stay out on bail until the submission of the investigation report in the case of the BUET student's death
    Photo: Betbunia Police Training School
    Misfiring gun injures 3 Ctg police officers
    A police official fell ill during training, leading to the misfire that injured three others
    TCB starts selling essentials to 10 million families at discounted prices
    TCB starts selling goods at discounted prices
    A family can save Tk 280 by collecting essential goods from a TCB dealer shop
    'Completely false': WASA chief Taqsem denies report that he owns 14 homes in US
    WASA chief Taqsem denies owning multiple houses in US
    A report published in a national daily claimed that he bought 14 houses worth hundreds of millions in several US cities

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher