Motorcycle accident leaves North South University student dead

A university student has died after she was thrown off a ride-hailing motorcycle and struck by a covered van at Lalbagh’s Beribadh in Dhaka.

The victim has been identified as Sanjida Akter Tamanna, 27, a BBA student in her final year at North South University.

Tamanna fell under the wheels of the covered van after the driver of the ride-hailing service attempted to overtake the van and was hit at 10:30 pm on Friday, according to Sub-Inspector Akter Hossain of Lalbagh Police Station.

She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the duty doctor declared her dead.

The motorcycle driver did not suffer any injuries and was detained by police for attempting to overtake the covered van, SI Akter said.