    Motorcycle accident leaves North South University student dead

    Sanjida Akter Tamanna was thrown off a ride-hailing motorcycle and fell under the wheels of a covered van, police say

    DMCH Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 April 2023, 07:43 AM
    Updated : 1 April 2023, 07:43 AM

    A university student has died after she was thrown off a ride-hailing motorcycle and struck by a covered van at Lalbagh’s Beribadh in Dhaka.

    The victim has been identified as Sanjida Akter Tamanna, 27, a BBA student in her final year at North South University.

    Tamanna fell under the wheels of the covered van after the driver of the ride-hailing service attempted to overtake the van and was hit at 10:30 pm on Friday, according to Sub-Inspector Akter Hossain of Lalbagh Police Station.

    She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the duty doctor declared her dead.

    The motorcycle driver did not suffer any injuries and was detained by police for attempting to overtake the covered van, SI Akter said.

    Tamanna, a resident of Wasetpur village in Noakhali’s Sonaimuri, lived in a rented apartment in Kamrangichar for her studies. SI Akter said she had to complete some work in Dhanmondi on Friday.

    She took the motorcycle ride from Dhanmondi’s Abahani field and was involved in the accident near Shamim Garments while returning to Kamrangirchar, the police officer said.

    The van had no driver's assistant or side-view or rear-view mirrors, SI Akter said, adding that they are verifying if the vehicle has the required documents.

