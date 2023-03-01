Bangladesh owner to get $22.48m after ship explosion in Ukraine

Insurers are about to pay state-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) $22.48 million for its vessel that was hit by a missile during fighting in Ukraine, two officials involved said on Tuesday.

The expected settlement is one of the first shipping claims to have been paid out since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 last year, in a conflict that has added tens of thousands of dollars to risk premiums for every voyage.

An explosion on the night of March 2-3 last year rocked the Bangladesh-flagged Banglar Samriddhi and killed a crew member. The vessel was subsequently abandoned and the rest of the crew evacuated back to Bangladesh.

BSC has been in discussions since and came to a resolution over payment this week, the officials said.