Teachers to lock classrooms and continue sit-in for nationalisation of private secondary schools

Educators at privately-run secondary schools plan to lock classrooms on Saturday and stage sit-in protests in Dhaka to press home their demand for the nationalisation of those institutions.
They will continue demonstrating 'peacefully' until their demands are met, the Bangladesh Teacher's Association said on Friday.
"Teachers and employees from all over the country are continuing to protest despite numerous obstacles. The protests have been ongoing since Jul 11. But the government is not paying attention to our demands," said Bazlur Rahman Mia, president of the teacher's group.
"We have decided to lock private education institutions and take up position outside the National Press Club from Jul 15 until our demands are met."
Sheikh Kawsar Ahmed, the general secretary of the organisation, read out the president's statement at a press conference at the National Press Club. Later, leaders of the teachers' group announced the new plan to hundreds of protesters outside the press club.
The protests are due to the alleged discrimination between government and private secondary school teachers and employees.