Teachers to lock classrooms and continue sit-in for nationalisation of private secondary schools

Educators at privately-run secondary schools plan to lock classrooms on Saturday and stage sit-in protests in Dhaka to press home their demand for the nationalisation of those institutions.

They will continue demonstrating 'peacefully' until their demands are met, the Bangladesh Teacher's Association said on Friday.

"Teachers and employees from all over the country are continuing to protest despite numerous obstacles. The protests have been ongoing since Jul 11. But the government is not paying attention to our demands," said Bazlur Rahman Mia, president of the teacher's group.