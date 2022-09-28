Eden College BCL chief Tamanna, 7 others face attempted murder charges

A complaint has been filed in a Dhaka court against Tamanna Jasmin Riva, president of Eden Mohila College's Bangladesh Chhatra League unit, and seven others on charges of attempted murder in the wake of the recent clashes between rival factions at the institution that left at least 10 people injured.
Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Reza Noor on Wednesday took into account the statement of the plaintiff, Jannatul Ferdous, vice president of the college's BCL unit, and ordered the police to investigate the allegations. The chief of Lalbagh Police Station must report back by Oct 24, said Touhidul Islam, the court clerk.
The complaint also named Razia Sultana, general secretary of the BCL unit, Nuzhat Faria Roksana, Mim Islam, Noor Jahan, Ritu Akhtar, Anika Tabasum Swarna and Kamrun Nahar Jyoti.
According to the complaint, on Sept 24, Anika and a few others entered Jannatul's dorm room carrying improvised weapons on Tamanna's orders and began shouting obscenities while looking for her.
But as Jannatul was not there at the time, they vandalised the furniture in her room and took Tk 20,000 and a laptop, the plaintiff alleged. They also threatened to kill the others who were in the room.
When Jannatul was on her way to the room, the accused surrounded her in front of the Ayesha Hall before Tamanna allegedly struck her with a hockey stick.
The others, including Razia, wrapped Jannatul's scarf around her neck and began pulling it from both ends. They eventually left when Jannatul fell to the ground, thinking she was dead. They also took her mobile phone and a gold necklace that she was wearing.
Informed of the incident, the women in charge of the hall rushed to Jannatul's aid. She was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. Jannatul also claimed that the accused threatened to kill her if she did not leave the campus.
She further stated that when she went to start a case at Lalbagh Police Station, the officers there asked her to go to court instead.