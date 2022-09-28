Eden College BCL chief Tamanna, 7 others face attempted murder charges

The complaint also named Razia Sultana, general secretary of the BCL unit, Nuzhat Faria Roksana, Mim Islam, Noor Jahan, Ritu Akhtar, Anika Tabasum Swarna and Kamrun Nahar Jyoti.

According to the complaint, on Sept 24, Anika and a few others entered Jannatul's dorm room carrying improvised weapons on Tamanna's orders and began shouting obscenities while looking for her.

But as Jannatul was not there at the time, they vandalised the furniture in her room and took Tk 20,000 and a laptop, the plaintiff alleged. They also threatened to kill the others who were in the room.

When Jannatul was on her way to the room, the accused surrounded her in front of the Ayesha Hall before Tamanna allegedly struck her with a hockey stick.