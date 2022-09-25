    বাংলা

    At least 10 injured at Eden College as BCL rivals clash

    Tensions simmer as the unit’s president and general secretary are accused of extortion

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Sept 2022, 02:28 PM
    Updated : 25 Sept 2022, 02:28 PM

    Rival factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Eden Mohila College in Dhaka have clashed over allegations of extortion, leaving at least 10 people injured.

    One of the factions organised a press conference on Sunday to counter the extortion allegations against the BCL unit’s President Tamanna Jasmin Riva and General Secretary Razia Sultana.

    TV footage showed the faction leaders throwing plastic chairs at each other as they clashed.

    The other faction organised another press conference earlier, accusing Tamanna, Razia and their followers of beating up Vice-President Jannatul Ferdous for bringing the allegations of extortion. Another vice-president, Sushmita Baroi, also spoke at the first press conference.

    They demanded that the BCL central leaders expel Tamanna and Razia and form a new committee.

    Both press conferences were held outside Shaheed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.

    Tensions have been simmering in the women’s college since Saturday midnight after Jannatul alleged Tamanna, Razia and their followers confined her to a room of the hall and beat her up for protesting against “extortion”.

    She also accused the BCL unit president and general secretary of allowing only their followers to stay in the dormitory.

    The central committee later formed a panel to investigate the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Meloni tipped to be prime minister as Italians vote
    Meloni tipped to be PM as Italians vote
    She would be the obvious candidate for prime minister as leader of an alliance that also features former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia
    BNP is afraid of election because it cannot rig the vote now: Hasina
    BNP afraid of fair polls: Hasina
    She says people will not accept the BNP’s allegations of vote fraud because of the party’s history of “election engineering”
    Local Awami League leader knifed to death at his Chandpur home
    Chandpur AL leader killed at home
    Excessive blood loss and lung damage caused the Awami League leader’s death, a doctor says
    Republicans warn bank CEOs to steer clear of social, cultural issues
    Republicans warn bank CEOs to steer clear of social issues
    Republicans are complaining the firms are inappropriately taking liberal stances on social and cultural issues

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher