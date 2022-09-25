At least 10 injured at Eden College as BCL rivals clash

Rival factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Eden Mohila College in Dhaka have clashed over allegations of extortion, leaving at least 10 people injured.
One of the factions organised a press conference on Sunday to counter the extortion allegations against the BCL unit’s President Tamanna Jasmin Riva and General Secretary Razia Sultana.
TV footage showed the faction leaders throwing plastic chairs at each other as they clashed.
The other faction organised another press conference earlier, accusing Tamanna, Razia and their followers of beating up Vice-President Jannatul Ferdous for bringing the allegations of extortion. Another vice-president, Sushmita Baroi, also spoke at the first press conference.
They demanded that the BCL central leaders expel Tamanna and Razia and form a new committee.
Both press conferences were held outside Shaheed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.
Tensions have been simmering in the women’s college since Saturday midnight after Jannatul alleged Tamanna, Razia and their followers confined her to a room of the hall and beat her up for protesting against “extortion”.
She also accused the BCL unit president and general secretary of allowing only their followers to stay in the dormitory.
The central committee later formed a panel to investigate the incident.