At least 10 injured at Eden College as BCL rivals clash

Rival factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Eden Mohila College in Dhaka have clashed over allegations of extortion, leaving at least 10 people injured.

One of the factions organised a press conference on Sunday to counter the extortion allegations against the BCL unit’s President Tamanna Jasmin Riva and General Secretary Razia Sultana.

TV footage showed the faction leaders throwing plastic chairs at each other as they clashed.