Madaripur crash kills man's 'great Singapore dream’

That dream was shattered when the coach veered out of control on the Bangabandhu Expressway at 7:45 am in Shibchar’s Kutubpur area in Madaripur, killing 19 people and injuring 30.

Mostak, a resident of Gopalganj’s Bangram, was one of the ill-fated passengers on the coach.

“My husband wanted to move to Singapore. He had to get his fingerprints recorded in Dhaka. That’s why he was on that bus,” said an inconsolable Jonaki Begum, Mostak’s widow.

Tasmim, Mostak's son, was equally distraught when he learned of his father's death at Shibchar Upazila Health Complex.

Like Jonaki and Tasmim, the corridors of the hospital were filled with bereaved family members of the deceased.