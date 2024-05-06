Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Man’s body found hanged outside residence hall at Jahangirnagar University

24-year-old Jishan Ahmed was the son of a campus worker

Man’s body found hanged outside JU residence hall

Jahangirnagar University Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 May 2024, 11:49 AM

Updated : 06 May 2024, 11:49 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Protesting garment workers block road in Chairmanbari
Protesting garment workers block road in Chairmanbari
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Read More
Chad votes in first Sahel presidential poll since wave of coups
Chad votes in first Sahel presidential poll since wave of coups
Macron, Von der Leyen press China's Xi on trade
Macron, Von der Leyen press China's Xi on trade
HC suspends Jun 5 Jhenaidah-1 bypoll
HC suspends Jun 5 Jhenaidah-1 bypoll
Ramna Park visitors annoyed by ‘moral policing’
Ramna Park visitors annoyed by ‘moral policing’
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More