Man’s body found hanged outside residence hall at Jahangirnagar University

Police have recovered the body of a man hanged from a tree next to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Hall at Jahangirnagar University.

Passersby noticed the body hanging from the tree on Monday morning and informed campus security, said SI Md Aslam of Ashulia Police Station. The police recovered the body around 7am when the incident was reported.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Jishan Ahmed, the son of Nazrul Islam, a worker at Al Beruni Hall at the university.

Nazrul Islam hailed from Sherpur and the family lived in the university’s Kalabagan area. Jishan looked after a cattle barn in the area.

Jishan’s elder brother Waliullah said, “On Sunday evening, Jishan left the house before the storm started. He came back after the storm had ended. Our mother asked him where he had been all this time.”

“She scolded Jishan for not watering the cows. He grew angry and stormed out of the house.”

“In the morning some pedestrians informed a security guard that a man’s body was hanging on campus,” said Jefrul Hasan Chowdhury Sajal, the deputy registrar (security) at the university. “When the security guard informed us, we reported the incident to Ashulia Police Station. Police then came and recovered the body.”

“The family has requested police not to conduct an autopsy. The body has yet to be handed over to the family. The police will give them the body once they have permission from the Dhaka deputy commissioner. That process is ongoing.”

“The family did not agree to conduct an autopsy on Jishan’s body,” said SI Md Aslam. “Our initial belief is that he committed suicide. An unnatural death case has been filed over the incident.”