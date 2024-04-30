Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 01, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Why are Bangladeshis being killed in US? Hasina demands answers

"Just the other day, two Bengalis were brutally murdered. We protest this," she says

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 30 Apr 2024, 11:58 PM

Updated : 30 Apr 2024, 11:58 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Chuadanga hits third-highest temperature ever at 43°C
Chuadanga hits third-highest temperature ever at 43°C
Hasina back in Dhaka after Thailand visit
Hasina back in Dhaka after Thailand visit
Read More
Gas prices go up for power plants
Gas prices go up for power plants
Firings for protesting Israel contract were illegal: Ex-Google workers
Firings for protesting Israel contract were illegal: Ex-Google workers
Gradual adjustment would've eased dollar blow: Mashiur
Gradual adjustment would've eased dollar blow: Mashiur
10 Maoist rebels killed in gun battle
10 Maoist rebels killed in gun battle
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More