Two arrested over stabbing death of worker at Khatunganj market

Two people have been arrested after a worker at Chattogram's Khatunganj wholesale market was fatally stabbed over a parking dispute with a pickup truck driver, according to police.
The arrestees have been identified as Md Shohag, 22, and Saidul Hossain, 22.
Shohag was named in a case over the worker's death, while Saidul’s involvement in the attack was discovered by police during the investigation.
Law enforcers arrested Shohag in the Mojaher Colony area under the port city’s Bakalia Police Station on Thursday. Meanwhile, Saidul was apprehended in Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar Upazila, based on information given by Shohag on Friday.
The victim, Md Masud, had a row with a pickup truck driver named Russell over the parking of the vehicle on Oct 17, said Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector Mrinal Kanti Mazumder.
In reprisal, Russell, along with Shohag, Saidul and a few others, carried out an attack on Masud later in the afternoon, according to Mazumder. Masud was stabbed during the attack and he succumbed to his wounds at Chattogram Medical College Hospital the next day.
Masud’s son started a case against Russell, Shohag and Saddam over the incident.
Mazumder said several people involved in the attack were identified from the CCTV footage of the incident. Law enforcers conducted raids in many parts of Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Narayanganj to catch Russell, but he has managed to evade them so far.
Police, however, recovered the murder weapon from Haji Aminur Rahman Road based on information given by Saidul.
In the wake of the incident, workers of Khatunganj, one of the country's key wholesale markets, launched protests demanding the arrest of the assailants on Tuesday. They eventually called off the strike following a meeting with merchants. But the protests flared again on news of Masud's death.
The demonstrations crippled the Khatunganj market for two days.