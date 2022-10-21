Two arrested over stabbing death of worker at Khatunganj market

Two people have been arrested after a worker at Chattogram's Khatunganj wholesale market was fatally stabbed over a parking dispute with a pickup truck driver, according to police.

The arrestees have been identified as Md Shohag, 22, and Saidul Hossain, 22.

Shohag was named in a case over the worker's death, while Saidul’s involvement in the attack was discovered by police during the investigation.