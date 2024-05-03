Police SI killed in motorcycle-train collision in Kushtia

SI Shahidur Rahman, 56, collided with a freight train while crossing an unguarded railway crossing

A police sub-inspector has died after his motorcycle collided with a train in Kushtia's Mirpur Upazila.

The accident occurred at around 1:30pm on Friday in Katdoho Char of Kursha Union, according to Harun Or Rashid Mridha, an inspector at Poradah Railway Police Station.

SI Shahidur Rahman, 56, had been in charge of Mirpur Police Station's Majihat Camp for a year.

He had been residing in the camp quarters while his family lived in Doatla village of Narail Sadar Upazila, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Abdul Khalek.

According to witnesses, Shahidur was returning to the camp on his motorcycle after completing his duty in the admission test for the 2023-24 academic year at Islamic University.

While crossing an unmanned railway crossing, he was struck by a freight train travelling from Ishwardi to Darshana.

The motorcycle was mangled after the collision, and the driver's body was split in two.

Harun from Poradah Railway Police Station said Shahidur's body was recovered by the railway police and transferred to Kushtia General Hospital morgue.

Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the accident.